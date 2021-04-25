A white Milton police officer is scheduled to be arraigned on May 18 in Dedham District Court on charges of assault to intimidate her son’s friend, who is Black, and assault and battery on her husband.
The charges stem from an incident on Sept. 19 in which Patricia Lio of Westwood, a 20-year member of the Milton Police Department, was alleged to have gone on a rant over the Black Lives Matter movement when she was off duty in her home in Westwood in front of her son and two of his friends who were at her house watching a Celtics game.
