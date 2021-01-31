Milton Police are seeking help identifying a man who robbed the 7-Eleven convenience store on Houston Avenue at gunpoint at about 8:55 p.m. on Jan. 26.
Milton Police said  the suspect brandished a silver handgun,  and pointed it at the store clerk while demanding money.
The suspect is described as a light brown skin male. He was wearing a gray hooded outer jacket with a white hoodie style sweatshirt underneath, a red beanie style winter hat, surgical mask, surgical gloves, faded blue jeans and black Nike sneakers with a white swish.
Police said the suspect fled the store onto Houston Avenue towards Dyer Avenue.
If you have any information or may have been in the area during this timeframe, you are asked to call Milton Police Detective Louis Bullard, (617) 898-4813
You may also submit an anonymous tip using our tip line, (617) 698-2677 (COPS)

