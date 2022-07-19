With Milton still in the midst of celebrating the high school team’s state championship triumph, eyes turn to the local summer baseball programs that have historically been good for one or several championships during the season.
The Milton Post 114 Legion team is one of those that bear the burden of a potential title-winning squad, and more often than not, they usually live up to those expectations.
In the midst of the playoff stretch run, Milton finds itself in a battle for a spot in the postseason. Entering July 7, the team was 6-4, sitting in a tie for that fourth and final playoff spot with Cohasset with three games in hand.
