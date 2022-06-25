For its third year in a row, cars decked out in rainbow got to drive around Milton celebrating Pride.
Music filled the front of the Pierce Middle School parking lot as parents and children put the final touches on their cars before the parade started.
Children and families were dressed in rainbows from head to toe, and many of the kids wore pride flags around their shoulders to celebrate.
LGBTQ+ flags hung on the fence in front of Pierce, ranging from the Progress Pride flag to the transgender flag, among many other flags hanging.
Milton Pride started three years ago, spearheaded by Helene Norton-Russell, one of the organizers, to celebrate pride in a COVID-friendly way.
