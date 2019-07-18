The Massachusetts Department of Revenue requires that a periodic data collection program be implemented for the inspection of each property at least once every ten years. To comply with this mandate, the assessor’s office will be conducting ongoing property inspections over the next several months. The purpose of this effort is to ensure that the most current and accurate data be used in the valuation process. Our Appraisal Technician is John Groh and he will be carrying identification with him at all times. If you would like to schedule an inspection, Mr. Groh can be reached at 617-898-4861 or by email: jgroh@townofmilton.org. The Milton Board of Assessors appreciates taxpayers' assistance with this program.
