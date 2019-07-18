Working for the town of Milton's Board of Assessors is Appraisal Technician John Groh, who will conduct ongoing property inspections over the next several months. The purpose of this effort is to ensure that the most current and accurate data be used in the valuation process for taxable properties. The MassDOR requires this data collection and property inspection be done at least once every 10 years.

and he will be carrying identification with him at all times. If you would like to schedule an inspection, Mr. Groh (pictured below) can be reached at 617-898-4861 or jgroh@townofmilton.org. The Milton Board of Assessors appreciates taxpayer’s assistance with this program.