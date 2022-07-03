Just hours after the release of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe vs. Wade, scores of supporters of abortion rights turned out to express their dismay and outrage.
The standouts at busy intersections in East Milton Square and the five corners at the Milton Public Library drew roughly 80 people of all ages, many of whom said they were shocked by the decision that removes federal protection for an abortion but leaves state rulings in place.
Those gathered carried signs stating “My body, my choice,” “Women’s rights are human rights,” “Abortion is health care,” and “What right dies next?”
For the rest of the story read the Milton Times issue of June 30 in print or online.
