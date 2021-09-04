With Milton Public Schools students returning to schools fully masked on Sept. 1, the district is again facing record enrollments, waiting lists for bus transportation, and continued concerns about COVID-19.
In a report to the School Committee, Superintendent James Jette said the enrollment figures, which took a slight dip last year during COVID-19 closings, have rebounded.
As of Aug. 25, the enrollment was at 4,406 students, the highest ever, and that number is still rising as new students continue to register, he said.
