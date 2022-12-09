The Rotary Memorial Tree Lighting will be held tonight, December 9, at 7 p.m. at the Baron Hugo Gazebo, 525 Canton Ave. The names of those you wish to be remembered will be read as the tree is lit. Donations to Milton Rotary go to benefit the club’s service projects. For more details please visit miltonrotary.org.
