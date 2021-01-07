In covering by Zoom the Jan. 6 Milton School Committee meeting, the meeting began with a request by board Chair Sheila Egan Varela for a moment of silence for the mob insurrection earlier on Jan. 6 by pro-Trump extremists at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. In the Milton public school district, plans are underway to prepare and support teachers for students’ questions that might come their way Jan. 7 and beyond, and to offer support for the teachers’ reactions to the Capitol events as well.

