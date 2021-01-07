In covering by Zoom the Jan. 6 Milton School Committee meeting, the meeting began with a request by board Chair Sheila Egan Varela for a moment of silence for the mob insurrection earlier on Jan. 6 by pro-Trump extremists at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. In the Milton public school district, plans are underway to prepare and support teachers for students’ questions that might come their way Jan. 7 and beyond, and to offer support for the teachers’ reactions to the Capitol events as well.
Milton school district prepares for post-Capitol chaos questions, talks
Latest News
- Stella’s changes hands: Blending food and friends for 20 years
- U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley says Trump should be removed from office
- U.S. Rep Stephen Lynch calls for process to remove Trump from office
- Milton school district prepares for post-Capitol chaos questions, talks
- For first responders, COVID-19 vaccinations begin
- Jan. 18 Blessing Bags service project Jan. 18
- ‘Cans and Cats’ bottle and can drive set for Jan. 9
- Jan. 4-7 children's programs at Milton Public Library
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- The Equity and Justice for All Advisory Committee
- For first responders, COVID-19 vaccinations begin
- Outdoor plaza on Franklin street?
- Milton Public Library reverts to curbside service Jan. 2
- Jan. 4-7 children's programs at Milton Public Library
- Free COVID testing Jan. 10 & 17
- ‘Remember This Year’
- Jan. 18 Blessing Bags service project Jan. 18
- Milton High girls basketball eyes a better season
- Introducing: Something New
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.