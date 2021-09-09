The Milton Public Schools will participate in a special remembrance led by Project 351 for a school-based moment of silence on Sept. 10 at 8:46 a.m.
The moment of silence is one of several projects the town has undertaken to honor the memory of those who died 20 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001.
James Jette, superintendent of schools, said in his weekly blog: “The hope is that this moment of peaceful reflection in honor of those we lost on Sept. 11, Massachusetts fallen military heroes since 2001, and the 13 American troops last week in Afghanistan brings comfort to their families and loved ones."
The Milton Interfaith Clergy Association and the Select Board have planned an observance on Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Gazebo at Town Hall on 525 Canton Ave.
The special guest speaker will be Sgt. Supervisor Brian Coughlan of the New York Police Department.
Through words of remembrance and songs, all who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001 will be honored. The vigil will be broadcast live on Milton Access TV.
On Sept. 9 from noon to 6:30 p.m., the town will host a blood drive to benefit the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center. To sign up in advance, go to tinyurl.com/MiltonS2021.
Walk-ins will be accepted if time allows. All donors will receive a 9/11 remembrance T-shirt.
Click here to subscribe and read the entire Sept. 9 edition. Please support your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.