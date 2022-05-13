The individual stories of parents facing challenging searches to secure childcare for their young children are widespread in Milton.
A new intensive study, including a survey, to flesh out the needs of parents and children and the availability of early childhood programs and services is about to begin.
A survey for parents with children aged five and under was set to go out from May 6 to May 15, and the group is hoping that people will be willing to participate since the grant calls for a June 30 deadline for the work.
Childcare survey opens
Those filling out the town’s childcare survey by May 15 may qualify for a $250 gift card.
The survey can be found at https://survey.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cYhzXky7s6AWz5Q.
