Standing outside Parkway United Methodist Church, Milton resident Leo Smith said it felt right to gather with like-minded people to stand against racism and discrimination on the second anniversary of George Floyd’s death.
“It’s good to be around other people from Milton who feel that things need to change. It can often feel like nobody cares,” said Smith, who teaches fifth grade in Quincy.
Smith was one of more than 250 people who gathered along Blue Hills Parkway on May 25 for the third stand-out for social justice that was sponsored by Milton’s Courageous Conversations Towards Racial Justice, a group that promotes racial reconciliation through discussions and events.
Click here to subscribe and to read your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.