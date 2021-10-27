It was only a matter of time before the Milton High swimming and diving team would have a season like it is having now.
A team with great talent only getting better, a diving team already with key contributors and of course, strong leadership from captains and coaches, the Wildcats swim team has gotten off to a historic start, winning all six meets they have competed in through Oct. 5. The six victories have come in dominant fashion, as four times the team has broken the 100-point threshold have won each meet by an average margin of just under 19 points.
Click here to subscribe and read the entire story. Please support your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.