The Massachusetts Army National Guard will help provide cybersecurity protection to Milton under a partnership supported by State Sen. Walter Timilty.
The Select Board by consensus agreed to take part in the partnership at its Feb. 9 meeting.
Attacks are increasing and a recent one took place in Quincy on Feb. 3 that infiltrated the city’s online network.
