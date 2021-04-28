Milton voters turned out to overwhelmingly support a major overhaul of its three fire stations on April 27, and to settle hotly contested races for School Committee and Planning Board.
Town Clerk Susan Galvin said that roughly 25% of the town’s nearly 20,000 registered voters turned out for the election that also saw roughly 100 Town Meeting members elected by precinct.
