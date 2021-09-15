This month the Michael C. McHugh Memorial Fund (MCM Fund), in partnership with the Milton Public Schools, are Glowing Gold to show support for families impacted by childhood cancer.
The event is the Glow Gold month long virtual Run/Walk/Ride. The ride aims to complete one mile for each of the 15,695 kids diagnosed with cancer every year. Mileage goals are based on totals for the month: starting Sept. 30 and ending Oct. 31.
Registration is $25 and the link can be found at www.miltonglowsgold.org. The Milton Fruit Center has stepped up to be the Premier Sponsor of the event.
