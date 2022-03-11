At low tide, it’s not uncommon for boats docked near the shore at Milton Landing to sit stranded atop a thick layer of mud as the waters of the Neponset are pulled back toward the ocean.
The waters get so shallow that the channel is impassable at times and those who take larger boats, canoes and crew shells out onto the water have to time their entry and exit to avoid literally getting stuck.
However, hopes are rising for a solution with Milton’s receipt of a $75,000 state grant in February.
