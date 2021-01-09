In the world of serious cancers, Ernie Young thinks his title of “miracle patient” has a good ring to it.
Young was thrilled to be able to celebrate his daughter Lily’s eighth birthday just before Christmas and his wedding anniversary a week later.
The 41-year-old Milton native said he plans to continue to claim that title.
Young is the gregarious owner of Young’s Painting and graduated in 1998 from Milton High School, where he was an ice hockey standout and also scored the music for drama productions.
Young was diagnosed with invasive brain cancer four months ago when an unrelenting migraine headache sent him to the emergency room at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton.
After a quick MRI, doctors at BID Milton quickly whisked him away to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, where he was officially diagnosed with a Stage 4 Glioblastoma.
“It stops you in your tracks a little bit, that’s for sure,” said Young of the abrupt diagnosis. “I was rushed up there on a Saturday afternoon and I had surgery on a Monday morning. It was that bad.”
(The rest of this story can be found in the Milton Times issue of Jan. 7, 2021. Click here to subscribe.)
Click here for the latest updated on Ernie on a go fund me page set up for the Young family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.