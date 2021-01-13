In Milton, this year's virtual Martin Luther King Jr. Day program on Monday, Jan. 18 at 6:30 p.m. features guest speaker the Rev. Irene Monroe. Click on the link within the announcement for a link to the program.
Latest News
- Milton First Responders get COVID vaccines
- MLK Jr. Day program Jan. 18
- Voice your thoughts Jan. 14 on the Milton School District
- 2020: a year of ups and downs
- ‘Miracle patient’ continues his fight
- Ensuring safety of Massachusetts State House
- Stella’s changes hands
- U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley says Trump should be removed from office
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘Miracle patient’ continues his fight
- Stella’s changes hands
- Ensuring safety of Massachusetts State House
- First responders vaccinations begin
- Voice your thoughts Jan. 14 on the Milton School District
- 2020: a year of ups and downs
- Free COVID testing Jan. 10 & 17
- Milton school district prepares for post-Capitol chaos questions, talks
- U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley says Trump should be removed from office
- Jan. 18 Blessing Bags service project Jan. 18
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.