The Animal Shelter Advisory Committee (ASAC) received a bit of good news on March 2 as it continued to resolve a major financial gap it faces in its efforts to build a new animal shelter.
A line item for $700,000 to go toward Milton’s animal shelter project is included in the initial round of capital budget recommendations for the upcoming fiscal year.
(0) comments
