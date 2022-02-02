The School Committee has approved its proposed fiscal year budget starting July 1 that brings a “rollover” request for $58 million as well as an additional $2.45 million in other requests that the district says are crucial to handle expanding enrollments and the impact felt from the pandemic.
The rollover requests would put the budget at a 5.8 percent increase from the current year’s budget of $54.8 million.
The total “needs” budget would be more than a 10 percent increase over the current year and includes more than 18 full-time equivalent positions.
