Milton Community Concerts - "Still Dreaming: A Musical Tribute to MLK, Jr.
Milton Community Concerts
in collaboration with Courageous Conversations
presents a one-hour livestream benefit concert:
“Still Dreaming: A musical tribute to MLK Jr.”
Sunday, Jan. 31 at 3 p.m.
(available for viewing on Sparrow Live throughout February)
$10 minimum donation required
www.sparrowlive.com/miltoncommunityconcerts
Net proceeds will support the Neponset Neighbors Together Fund through the United Way.
Performers are Brianna Robinson, soprano; Mary Johnston Letellier, soprano; Philip Lima, baritone; Timothy Steele, pianist; Cynthia Harmon, narrator.
Program includes “Songs of Love and Justice” by Adolphus Hailstork and “I Have a Dream” by Lee Hoiby.
A grant from Celebrate Milton is supporting the production of this concert.
