Milton Community Concerts - "Still Dreaming: A Musical Tribute to MLK, Jr.

Milton Community Concerts

in collaboration with Courageous Conversations

presents a one-hour livestream benefit concert:

“Still Dreaming: A musical tribute to MLK Jr.”

Sunday, Jan. 31 at 3 p.m.

(available for viewing on Sparrow Live throughout February)

$10 minimum donation required

www.sparrowlive.com/miltoncommunityconcerts

 Net proceeds will support the Neponset Neighbors Together Fund through the United Way.

Performers are Brianna Robinson, soprano; Mary Johnston Letellier, soprano; Philip Lima, baritone; Timothy Steele, pianist; Cynthia Harmon, narrator.

Program includes “Songs of Love and Justice” by Adolphus Hailstork and “I Have a Dream” by Lee Hoiby.

A grant from Celebrate Milton is supporting the production of this concert.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.