Congresswoman Ayanna Presley is working to close the detention camps for immigrants. On July 3 she said:
"In this country, our diversity is our greatest strength and immigrants fuel our nation’s economy, enrich our nation’s culture, and enhance our social fabric.
"I always seek the partnership of those most impacted because I firmly believe that those closest to the pain must be closest to the power, driving and informing policy making. "What I saw at the border was horrifying, haunting, & sobering. Our humanity is tied and we are collectively under attack - from El Paso to the Massachusetts 7th. I will never stop fighting for the dignity, the humanity, & the preservation of immigrant families."
#CloseTheCamps
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.