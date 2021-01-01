Pooh was feeling 11:00-ish, so he went to Rabbit’s House.
Pooh said, Rabbit, in a hummy way...are you there...there was a Long silence so Pooh asked rabbit, are you Home? There was no answer...then rabbit said who is it?
Pooh said “It’s Pooh. Then rabbit said, “Then no.”
So Pooh knew since this has happened before he knew Rabbit was there so he went in and there was Piglet walking Along Humming.
And Pooh said, “Where’s Rabbit?”
And Piglet said, “I DONT KNOW POOH BUT THERE’S SOMETHING HERE.”
Pooh said, “Nothing fierce?”
And piglet said, “I DONT KNOW POOH BUT ITS SOMETHING THE WHATEVER IT IS
and the whatever it is said “NUBCHUB THE 1 2 3.”
So Pooh said “What?”
And the whatever it is said, “I’m the globglogabglob...”
“I love books and this basement is a true treasure trove I AM THE GLOBGLOGABGLOB THE SHIBL-DHOLG-GLIBLE-DABLE WA IM FULL SHIBE WEBKE KINDS I AM THE EAST OF THOTS AND MIND SHIHD-DABL-GLIBLE DABLE SHIBLE DAM DAM.”
And Pooh and Piglet Said, “What?”
So then the whatever it is came and everyone said, “WHO IS IT?”
So the trumbler said “I’M THE TRUMBLER.”
And the trumbler started to trumble.
“AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH,” said Pooh and Piglet together and they ran and ran 1000 yards saying “Oo wee” back to their own houses.
(Finnegan Desmond, who turns 8 in March, is home schooled. This is his first story but he has been reading chapters of the “Winnie the Pooh” book nightly for quite some time.)
Great work- the story is special!
