Six neighbors of the recently approved 40B development in East Milton Square filed a civil lawsuit on May 13 in Norfolk County Superior Court that asks the court to annul the Board of Appeals’ decision that allowed the 92-unit apartment building to be built.
The project, called the Residences at East Milton, includes 23 affordable housing units and onsite parking for roughly 104 vehicles.
