The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has formally proposed adding a 3.7 mile stretch of the Lower Neponset River to the Superfund National Priorities List (NPL).
The EPA is taking this action in response to a request from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP).
The EPA will hold a virtual public meeting for local residents and other interested parties on Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m.
Details about how to join this meeting and other site-specific information about Lower Neponset River will be posted at https://www.epa.gov/superfund/lowerneponset.
For information about Superfund and the NPL, go to https://www.epa.gov/superfund.
