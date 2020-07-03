The Animal Shelter Advisory Committee has narrowed down to three a list of potential owner’s project managers it will interview to oversee the construction of a shelter to replace the aging structure on Gov. Stoughton Lane.
Construction of a new shelter could begin before the end of the year under initial proposals presented by the firms during the committee’s meeting on June 25.
Committee members chose to interview Colliers Project Management Group of Cambridge, Atlantic Construction and Management of Concord, and RND Consultants Inc. of Boston, whose team includes Milton resident Paul Hogan.
The companies were among the six that answered a request for qualifications for the project that will be built on an access road that leads to the closed town landfill off of Route 28.
Co-Chair Dan Daly said the committee will set up the interviews soon and hopes to bring forward a recommendation for one company to the Select Board.
After that, the town can go about selecting a construction company for the project, he said.
The remainder of this story can be found by subscribing to the Milton Times at miltontimes.com. Or, call 617-696-7758.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.