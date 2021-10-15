Milton has launched its new mobile app, Recycle Right Milton, to make it even easier for residents to stay connected about waste and recycling collection programs here in town.
Residents can download this mobile app by searching the name Recycle Right Milton in the app store for Apple or Android smartphones.
In the mobile app, find the trash, recycling, and yard waste collection schedule specific to a house address. The mobile app can also offer a reminder about the relevant collection day.
