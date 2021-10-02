The town’s rollout of the Milton Community Electricity Aggregation Program this month has been successful, according to its directors, who said that about 85 percent of households are participating.
Those participating are on target to receive some savings in their energy rates at least in the near future and can know that they are supporting “greener” sources of energy.
John O’Rourke of Good Energy, L.P. told the Select Board on Sept. 22 that about 906 ratepayers opted out of the energy plan since its launch in September while about 7,240 (or more than 85 percent) of the total residences listed for the town, according to U.S. Census data, took part.
