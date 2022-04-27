Despite a tough political battle, a multi-parcel land swap that is a key step in building Milton’s second middle school is proceeding towards the Annual Town Meeting that starts May 16.
The deal was sweetened on April 12 when the Parks Commissioners voted to allow a parcel on the northwest side of Gile Road that is under their control to be added to the list of properties that would be included in the swap.
In a meeting directly following the Parks Commissioners meeting, the Select Board reaffirmed its support of the newly augmented proposal.
Later that day, the Conservation Commission in a key vote agreed 6-1 to also support the measure that has it give up control of a parcel on the southerly side of Gile Road for the new school.
