A Vermont school superintendent has been selected as the new superintendent for Milton Public Schools.
Dr. Peter Burrows of the Addison Central School District accepted the position that Milton School Committee offered to him over the phone on Jan. 6. The appointment is pending successful completion of contract negotiations.
Burrows was selected unanimously after an accelerated search process put in motion after Superintendent James Jette resigned with agreement from the School Committee in early November.
The search drew three capable finalists that also included Peter Cushing, an assistant superintendent in Medford and Nan Skiff Murphy, an assistant superintendent in Marblehead.
