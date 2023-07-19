Milton middle schooler Nile Hennick was one of four visual artists chosen to have his artwork displayed at the Boston Children’s Museum in a recent contest.
Nile, who was the only youth selected from among 60 entries, has attended an unveiling of the full-sized movie posters outside the museum’s KidStage theater.
A student at Pierce Middle School, he has been creating comic books with comic characters of his own design since he was in elementary school.
Museum officials described Nile’s art as “fun and lively.”
Nile, who has sold his comic books at conventions like Fan Expo Boston and the Massachusetts Independent Comics Expo, loves to make art for other kids to enjoy.
Since reopening after the pandemic, the museum has focused on bringing many new programs to the theater showcasing more artists and organizations. During performances, actors, musicians, dancers, and staff often invite visitors to join in.
“We are delighted to showcase the original work of these talented artists outside our KidStage Theater,” said Carole Charnow, the museum’s president and CEO.
“These vibrant pieces bring an updated atmosphere and energy to today’s KidStage and going forward will offer local artists a new opportunity and platform to share their art with the City of Boston,” she added.
The museum put out a city-wide call for artists with the guidelines of creating art that is unique, colorful, reflects the range of arts programming in KidStage, and is geared for children and family audiences.
A total of 10 finalists were chosen from the 60 submissions and the four winners now have their work displayed at the museum.
The other winners were Vita Lane from Dover, New Hampshire, an award-winning book designer; Yu Cheng of Medford, a native of China and an artist for more than 10 years; and Zoe Schein from Roslindale, who was described as a passionate art teacher.
