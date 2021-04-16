A ninth 40B housing proposal has been filed to be built in Milton, with the development eyeing 40 condominium units at 728 Randolph Ave.
In the roughly 50 years that the state statute mandating 10 percent of a municipality’s housing stock be deemed affordable, no 40B proposals have ever been built in Milton.
The applicant, USC, LLC, a real estate development firm, has filed a request for site approval with the Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency (MassHousing).
In an April 6 notification to the Select Board, MassHousing requested that the board’s comments on the project be submitted by May 6. That has since been extended to June.
