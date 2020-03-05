Milton Town Clerk Susan M. Galvin is reminding residents that Nomination Papers for both Town Wide and Town Meeting Members are due on Tuesday, March 10. There are still several Town Meeting seats open. Ms. Galvin would like to encourage all residents to consider running for office.
The annual Town Election will be held on Tuesday, April 28. To be placed upon the ballot, Town Wide candidates must obtain a minimum of 50 legible signatures from registered voters. Town Meeting Member candidates must obtain a minimum 10 legible signatures from the precinct in which they reside.
For a daily listing of candidates that have pulled nomination papers kindly refer to the daily activity link on the home page of the Office of the Town Clerk website at: http://www.townofmilton.org/Public_Documents/MiltonMA_Clerk/Clerk or contact the Office of the Town Clerk for more information at 617-898-4859.
