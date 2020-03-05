Milton, MA (02186)

Today

Windy. Snow this evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 27F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Snow this evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 27F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.