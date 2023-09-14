To: Boards of Health
From: David A. Lawson,
Director, Norfolk County Mosquito Control District
Date: September 14, 2023
Re: Notice of Aerial Larval Control Application In accordance with 333 CMR 13.04 (7) (a & b), please consider this as notification of the possibility of an aerial application targeting mosquito larvae in the wetlands in the District.
The Norfolk County Mosquito Control District will potentially be conducting helicopter applications of the biorational larvicide Bti (Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis) to control mosquito larvae. These applications will be conducted over specific large wetlands in the Towns of: Canton/Dedham/Milton/Norwood/Sharon/Westwood
These applications will be conducted on one day, anytime between September 18 and September 21, 2023. We will send out further notices as the application date approaches.
The trade name of the granular formulation of Bti to be used is VectoBac GS (EPA Reg. No. 73049-10). This is not a “spray”. For further information contact David A. Lawson, Director at (781) 762-3681 or the Boards of Health in the towns listed above. Information is also available online at www.norfolkcountymosquito.org
Respectfully submitted,
David Lawson Director
***Editor's note: For more information on the aerial larval control visit, https://www.townofmilton.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=55, or https://norfolkcountymosquito.org/,
