Town Meeting members will once again meet remotely via Zoom Webinar for a Special Town Meeting in order to consider seven articles on Oct. 25.
The articles ask members to make budget adjustments for the current fiscal year of $177,302 and appropriate $350,000 from a cable fund to help Milton design and build its own fiber optic network for town cable uses.
Other articles would approve the town taking possession of a parcel of land at Milton Landing identified as 41 Wharf St., and pay end of the year bills, including $336,000 to Context Architecture for work it has already completed on designing the town’s new fire station buildings.
The public is invited to view the meeting, which will start at 7:30 p.m., on Milton Cable Access Television’s website and its Facebook channel.
