The Oct. 25 Special Town Meeting will be held remotely as the risks of COVID-19 remain high.
Town Moderator Bob Hiss gained the Select Board’s blessing for the remote meeting at its Sept. 8 meeting.
The meeting at this point includes six articles, with wrangling over final recommendations continuing.
Hiss said his recommendation came after a survey of 279 Town Meeting members showed that 44 percent of the roughly 185 responding, or about 80 members, said they would not attend any form of in person meeting.
“We’d risk our quorum if we held it indoors,” Hiss said.
