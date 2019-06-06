Beginning June 10 the office hours of the Milton Times will change slightly.
We will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The change is a reflection of the continuing change in the society we live in.
Traffic moves slower these days and commuting hours have bogged down to a snail’s pace.
For most of the staff at the Milton Times, hours change from week to week anyway. News doesn’t happen on anyone’s schedule.
We know that this change will hardly be noticed by our readers and advertisers. The number of phone calls and walk-ins at our office in the early morning is extremely low. We are making the change so we can better accommodate those few people who do try to do business with us in morning hours.
We thank all our readers and advertisers for helping us keep up with the news. And we promise to meet your expectations.
- Pat Desmond
- Publisher, Milton Times
