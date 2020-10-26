Due to some legal issues that need working out, Operation CarePax is on hold until further notice, Director of Veterans Services Kevin J. Cook announced Oct. 26.
Operation CarePax is a project whose goal is to send care packages to troops in Afghanistan. Donations of any kind will not be accepted until further notice. A donation drop-off had been scheduled in Milton on Oct. 28.
“I appreciate the great support we have had and we’re working to resolve those issues," Cook said in an email.
To reach Cook, who works for the veterans’ shared service district of Milton and Randolph, call 617-251-7767.
