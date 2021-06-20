A plaque marking the other historical use of the Milton Yacht Club building at 25 Wharf St. is being planned.
The Milton Historical Commission is requesting installation of a sign that would indicate that the small, red building was the first home of what is now the town’s Police Department before it hosted its current tenant.
Bill Mullen of the Historical Commission explained that the first use of the building, commonly called the “lockup,” was to hold those who were inebriated or otherwise delinquent overnight when it was constructed at Milton Landing in about 1890.
