We begin with facts.
The great resignation isn't only happening in regular employment. Local politicians are following the trend. Both Melinda Collins and Katie Conlon began the new year by announcing they would not be seeking re-election.
Both women have worked incredibly hard for the town. Especially in the time of COVID, they have brought amazing energy to the community throughout this crisis.
We thank them for their energy and devotion. And we hope they remain willing to help guide the town.
Looking into the clouds that swirl in the crystal ball in our office at 372 Granite Ave., we can see that the time of school closings and widespread shutdowns is over.
The reason those closures are not likely in 2022 is not that COVID-19 and its variants will be eradicated (although our prayers and hopes align in that direction). The reason schools will stay open and businesses muddle on is that most people have developed coping mechanisms to avoid needless risks with the disease.
Some of us spent hours on computers in 2021 to line up vaccination appointments. Others waited until they were told their continued employment depended upon proof of vaccination. And we all realize handshakes are no longer the politically correct thing to do.
Many of us carry hand sanitizer wherever we go. Most of us have an assortment of masks.
We are also predicting that someone will finally add up the town’s legal budget and realize it would cost less to provide access to documents than to have town counsel handle so many of the requests.
We predict the Planning Board Members will spend more time at public meetings this year than the Warrant Committee, the Select Board and the Board of Health all together. We predict they will find even more applications for 40B projects this year.
We predict the local economy will continue to improve.
The new businesses that opened during the pandemic will take hold in our community.
Curious people will venture out and start shopping local once again.
We also predict the cost of a subscription to the Milton Times will continue to rise as the newspaper’s old business model moves from an advertising based product to one surviving on reader revenue.
The community’s housing stock will gain even more value as young families lead the way and many longtime residents find opportunities to move into towns more affordable for the fixed-income generation.
Going way out on a limb here, but we are predicting the town will actually start construction on the animal shelter.
We are also predicting that the East Milton Deck will continue to look as if a bomb hit it.
(No limb involved there.)
– Pat Desmond
Editor and publisher
