To support East Milton Square Bridge Deck repairs, the state Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be implementing overnight lane closures on I-93 northbound and southbound in Milton.
The closures, which begin on Oct. 12 and are scheduled to continue for approximately two months, will take place nightly, from Sunday through Thursday, during overnight hours from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day.
In August 2020, MassDOT broke ground on long awaited improvements to the East Milton Square Bridge Deck and its surrounding roads and infrastructure, optimizing mobility for all throughout East Milton Square and creating a more inviting environment for visitors to Manning Park.
For information about traffic conditions, travelers can dial 511 before heading out onto the roadways and select a route to hear real-time conditions; follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions; and download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions.
Travelers are also encouraged to visit www.mass511.com, a website which provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information as well as access to traffic cameras, and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions
Click here to subscribe to the Milton Times. Please support your hometown newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.