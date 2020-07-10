Statement from Mary C. Gormley, Superintendent of Milton Public Schools and Sheila Egan Varela, Chair, Milton School Committee
July 10, 2020
The Milton Public Schools has completed its internal investigation into the dissemination of an unauthorized video of Pierce Middle School teacher Zakia Jarrett conducting a virtual classroom lesson on June 5, 2020, while school buildings were closed due to COVID-19.
The investigation resulted in the identification of the parent who recorded the video. Milton Public Schools has sent a letter of reprimand to the parent responsible for the violation of the district’s guidelines that strictly prohibited the recording of any remote learning activities.
The Milton Educators Association and Ms. Jarrett have been provided with copies of the investigative report. The Milton Educators Association has been provided with the name of the parent involved. The Milton Public Schools is prohibited from releasing the report and the name of the individual to the public, in keeping with confidentiality laws and policies.
The Milton School Committee is in the process of developing a formal, more comprehensive remote learning policy to be adopted prior to the start of the 2020-2021 school year.
