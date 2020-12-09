From the Milton Board of Health to the Milton community:
After the Thanksgiving Holiday we are seeing a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Milton residents. Now is the time to be vigilant and adhere to the State issued guidance requiring face masks or cloth coverings for all persons over the age of 5 years of age in public locations, whether indoor or outdoor. With the onset of cold and flu season in addition to the risk of exposure to COVID-19 it is vital to continue to keep all our residents healthy and safe. The Board of Park Commissioners met Monday evening Dec. 7 with the Board of Health and the Select Board to discuss increasing COVID-19 positivity and hospitalization rates.
The Park Commissioners voted unanimously to close all parks and playgrounds excluding passive use until further notice. This includes all basketball courts, hockey courts, playgrounds, and ball fields. We are asking all residents, regardless of age and health status, to follow all State and CDC guidelines which includes, socially distancing, mask wearing, and proper hand washing.
