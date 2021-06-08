Opportunities to party like it’s pre pandemic times will be returning this month with the return of two popular family-friendly venues.
The Parks and Recreation Department has announced a full-out summer concert series to begin June 9 at the Town Hall green and the Milton Music Festival will resume with two full nights of song and some dancing on June 26 and 27.
Gov. Charlie Baker said the state was on target to meet a goal of having 4.1 million residents by early June when he announced that effective May 29, the state would remove all remaining COVID-19 restrictions.
