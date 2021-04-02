For years after 9/11, the sight of an airplane crossing overhead in a clear blue sky was distressing for Milton native Paul Veneto.
He couldn’t stop himself from thinking that the plane might crash.
Recently, Veneto, a former flight attendant, has been welcoming blue skies and all kinds of weather as he trains with the goal of honoring the flight attendants who were among the thousands killed by terrorists 20 years ago.
Veneto, who is known as Paulie to his friends, is preparing to push an airline refreshment cart from Boston Logan International Airport to the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York City.
To read the rest of the story and to support your hometown newspaper click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.