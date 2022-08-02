An extended heat wave combined with a deepening drought has made it tough for people, pets, and all kinds of plants across the region and in Milton.
As the temperature climbs to over 90 degrees for several days, people are urged to stay indoors when possible, drink plenty of fluids, be aware of the signs of heat stroke, and check on their neighbors.
For the rest of this story see the Milton Times issue of July 21 in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.