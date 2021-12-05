The prospect of having piano music in the house has been a warm note in what has been an otherwise incredibly tough time for Ernie and Lauren Young.
Ernie, who is suffering from a recurring brain tumor, said he was “venting” on Facebook earlier this fall when he mentioned that he needed help so his eight-year-old daughter Lily could take piano lessons.
Two friends from high school who have followed Ernie’s journey with glioblastoma were quickly on the case.
They put out Ernie’s Venmo account on Everything Milton Facebook page and the Youngs were astounded with the results of $4,000 toward their daughter’s piano lessons. It came in mostly $1 and $5 increments from at least 75 different people.
“I wake up and it says you have 68 new emails. It’s a very kind community,” said Ernie, a Milton native.
“Lily has always wanted to play the piano. She really needs a distraction,” explained Ernie, adding that he had bought her an upright digital piano right before he got sick and COVID-19 set in.
He said Lily was excited and went around saying that she was rich and now she could learn to play the piano.
Ernie, who had been making great progress in fighting the aggressive cancer, suffered another setback when he had a grand mal seizure in which he suffered the loss of function of the left side of his body.
Ernie said he turned 42 at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston on Oct. 8 “pretty much in a coma.”
“It sucks that we had to go through this,” he said, adding that he was thankful that Lauren, who is a nurse, was with him at the time.
They then discovered that the first tumor had regrown and there was a large amount of swelling.
The couple has had some other shocking but pleasant news this summer.
After being told that they could not have another child, they found out that Lauren was pregnant.
He said their obstetrician has been great and they have picked a c-section date for early January.
Ernie said that life has been “kind of overwhelming” recently with continuing chemotherapy, and an anti-seizure medicine makes him drowsy.
“The real goal is to keep alive as long as I can stay alive. A specific goal is to try to make it to the baby’s birthday and on,” he said. “I want to see if I can squeeze in days, months, or years. We’ll take it all. At this stage of the game, we’re in a lot of trauma and steps, and we’re figuring it out.”
Asked to summarize the year, Ernie said, “Let’s see. It’s three brain surgeries, two wound clean outs and a case of picc line sepsis. I’ve been in the hospital three times, and a partridge in a pear tree. It’s been a long year.”
He said he and Lauren recently celebrated one year of fighting and healing on Sept. 26 when the cancer was first discovered. His first surgery was on Sept. 28, 2020.
“It’s good to be alive, that’s for sure,” Ernie said.
A new Go Fund me page has been set up for the Youngs at https://www.gofundme.com/f/join-ernies-journey-with-brain-cancer.
