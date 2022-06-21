The panic stricken texts from her son who was huddled inside a locked classroom at Pierce Middle School Friday morning, June 10, tore at one mother’s heart.
The texts: “I don’t want to die like this.” and “If I die I want you to know I love you.” prompted the mom to rush to the school, despite assurances from school administrators that despite the lockdown no one was in imminent danger.
