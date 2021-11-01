A discussion before the School Committee on Oct. 20 about revamping the Milton Public Schools’ process for dealing with bullying and harassment became intense as some members urged quicker action.
“While we take the time to do all of this, there are kids who are suffering,” School Committee member Beverly Ross Denny said. “One of my concerns is, in the meantime, what is going to happen for our students?
“It has been brought to the attention of some people that we have had several incidents very early in this school year of ‘race-based harassment.’ I think with the exception of one child who decided to take action into his own hands, the other two were not resolved with much satisfaction.
